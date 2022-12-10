Connect with us

Watch The Epic New Gameplay Trailer For ‘Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2’

Titus steps forth once more.

Published

Warhammer 40k space marine 2
Credit: Focus Entertainment

Focus Entertainment and Saver Interactive gave us a first look at some gameplay from the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 game and boy does it look amazing. Whilst reading this it is important to understand that I am incredibly biased, I am a 40k fanboy and I loved the first game to death!

In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 players will embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes.

Watch the trailer below:

Now, having watched that I’m sure you’ll agree that this is shaping up to be a beautiful game regardless of your feelings about the 40k universe. Space Marine 2 is definitely making the most of today’s technology with many more enemies on screen at once than Space Marine 1.

The range of weapons at your disposal also looks varied and as brutal as ever. I can’t wait to get my hands on that force hammer and go about smashing up the dirty Xenos. It’s also great to see a return of the jump pack which was a standout feature of the first game.

All in all, things look to be shaping up very nicely so far and this trailer is hopefully a good indication of what is to come.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is set for release sometime in 2023.

Check out some more screenshots in our gallery below:

