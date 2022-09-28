Connect with us

PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 announced

Including Injustice 2.

Published

PS Plus logo
Credit: Sony

The free PlayStation Plus games for October have been announced with another three great titles for PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. Our pick of the bunch last month was TOEM for PS5.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which means the new selection will be available on the 4th October. PS Plus members can grab free copies of Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5), Injustice 2 (PS4) and Superhot (PS4). There are no bonus games this month.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 4th October, 2022

  • TOEM (PS5)
  • Need for Speed: Heat (PS4)
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 4th October, 2022:

  • Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5)
  • Injustice 2 (PS4)
  • Superhot (PS4)

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for November 2022 towards the end of October. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for October as well as your wishes for November via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

