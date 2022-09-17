Mergui releases live performance video of ‘Lie Like This’ from L.A.

Israeli pop star Mergui has released a live performance of his latest single ‘Lie Like This’, recorded in L.A.

The video arrives as fans get excited about the singer’s upcoming EP, ‘Dark Side of the Rainbow’, which features ‘Lie Like This’ and Mergui’s debut English-language single ‘Sucks To Know You (FU)’.

‘Lie Like This’ is a resignation to accepting the duality of love and hate, preferring to be lied to just to stay together.

“‘Lie Like This’ – is about naively thinking you can fix the problems that start to appear in a relationship,” explains Mergui. “Then the tracks see me realise it won’t work, start to say goodbye to the future we’d planned together, before finally saying goodbye.”

Watch the performance at the top of this article.