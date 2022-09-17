Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mergui

Music

Mergui releases live performance video of ‘Lie Like This’ from L.A.

Watch the rising star perform his latest single.

Published

Israeli pop star Mergui has released a live performance of his latest single ‘Lie Like This’, recorded in L.A.

The video arrives as fans get excited about the singer’s upcoming EP, ‘Dark Side of the Rainbow’, which features ‘Lie Like This’ and Mergui’s debut English-language single ‘Sucks To Know You (FU)’.

‘Lie Like This’ is a resignation to accepting the duality of love and hate, preferring to be lied to just to stay together.

“‘Lie Like This’ – is about naively thinking you can fix the problems that start to appear in a relationship,” explains Mergui. “Then the tracks see me realise it won’t work, start to say goodbye to the future we’d planned together, before finally saying goodbye.”

Watch the performance at the top of this article.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – her fabulous new album featuring a host of Country artists

Ambitious, audacious and full of gritty humour - what a project this is!

3 days ago
The Suspect Episode 4 The Suspect Episode 4

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 4 preview

Joe is knocked sideways when an old grudge rears its head.

3 days ago
Robert Galbraith - The Ink Black Heart Robert Galbraith - The Ink Black Heart

Arts

Robert Galbraith – ‘The Ink Black Heart’ review

Cormoran and Robin are hired to unmask an Internet troll.

7 days ago
Ridley - 1x03 Ridley - 1x03

TV

‘Ridley’ episode 3 recap

Ridley looks for the missing brother of a jazz singer.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you