Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Mergui makes English-language debut with new single ‘Sucks To Know You (F.U.)’

The music video for the song drops later today.

Published

Mergui
Credit: Eden Bachar

Israeli singer-songwriter Mergui is making his English-language debut today with new single ‘Sucks To Know You (F.U.), released via Virgin/Saban Music Group.

The song is produced by Russ Chell (Tate McRae), and it starts a new chapter in Mergui’s career. The music video for the track will arrive at 4pm BST today.

‘Sucks To Know You (F.U.) bottles the aftermath of a breakup into an irresistible and infectious anthem. The accompanying video finds Mergui behind the wheel of a vintage red sedan as he speeds through a field of flowers, singing and screaming the lyrics with no shortage of emotion.

On the release of his first English-speaking single, Mergui says, “Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of doing music in English. This is something I’ve worked towards my whole life, and Haim Saban and the team at Saban Music Group made it a reality.”

Mergui - Sucks To Know You (F.U.)
Credit: Virgin/Saban Music Group

The song is the first taster from upcoming E.P. ‘Dark Side of the Rain’.

In 2020, Haim Saban personally signed Mergui to Saban Music Group. Mergui auditioned for Israeli TV competition ‘Rising Star’ at age 17. He placed second on the show, attracting a rabid fan base before the release of his first Hebrew single in 2019.

While continuing to release music with unprecedented momentum, he served in the Israeli military for three years, performing on army bases across

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

5 hours ago
Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ album is released on vinyl with cassette on the way

Vinyl is available and cassette is on the way.

4 days ago
Ty Herndon Ty Herndon

EF Country

Ty Herndon – ‘JACOB’ review

A personal, uplifting 45 minutes of music.

1 day ago
The Deslondes The Deslondes

EF Country

The Deslondes – ‘Ways & Means’ review

First album in five years - also features collabs with Margo Price and Twain.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you