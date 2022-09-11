‘Hello Puppets: Midnight Show’ heading to Steam – watch the new trailer

Otherworld Interactive has released the new trailer for upcoming stealth horror adventure game ‘Hello Puppets: Midnight Show’.

Due for release this year, the game will be available on PC via Steam. Gamers can expect an 80s romp combining pop-out scares, puppet humour and a bittersweet, mystery-filled story.

Credit: Otherworld Interactive

In ‘Hello Puppets: Midnight Show’, discover the story behind the infamous puppets who stalked terrified gamers in ‘Hello Puppets!’ VR, through this perplexing prequel adventure.

The year is 1987. You play as Owen Gubberson, creator of a rapidly-failing Muppets knock off called “Mortimer’s Handeemen”. In a last-ditch effort to save his dying show, Owen uses a mysterious spell to bring his puppets to life. But his Handeemen aren’t how he imagined them: they’re sadistic, evil versions of themselves, and they’re loose in the soundstage. Now Owen has one night to outrun his puppets and reverse the spell that brought them to life before they slaughter him and escape!

Credit: Otherworld Interactive

The key features of the game are:

Dynamic Hide and Seek against an advanced AI that haunts you and forces you to study behaviours and adapt your playstyle accordingly

Three distinct AI "Boss" enemies with unique behaviours, personalities and narratives. You'll grow to fear and love their weird personalities at the same time.

Large, complex levels full of tools to use against the puppets, hiding spots to get away, and pieces of a larger narrative for the player to put together

Unique "Hiding" mechanic that forces you to stay on your toes even when you're hidden, with a plethora of high-stakes minigames and challenges

Dense mysterious narrative with layers of enigma and shocking twists that only the most diehard players will discover

Add ‘Hello Puppets: Midnight Show’ to your Steam Wishlist.