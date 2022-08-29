Connect with us

Back 4 Blood

Games & Tech

Watch the ‘Back 4 Blood’ Children of the Worm DLC launch trailer

Shows off the new story campaign and new features.

Published

Following on from Back 4 Blood – Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror, Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios have unveiled the launch trailer for Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm. This new DLC will be available on the 30th August.

The video showcases a brand-new story campaign that put players up against a new adversary known as The Cultists, a deranged group of humans who fight for the rise of the Ridden. To help against this fierce enemy threat, the expansion introduces a new playable Cleaner, “Prophet” Dan – a gun toting, self-proclaimed preacher of the end times with reviving abilities to give teams a much-needed fighting chance.

Back 4 Blood: Children of the Worm
Credit: Warner Bros. Games

The new DLC also includes exclusive character and weapon skins, along with new weapons, accessories, and cards. Children of the Worm is available as part of the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, or via standalone purchase.

Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-op zombie shooter from Turtle Rock Studios. The game is available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC.

