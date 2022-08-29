Connect with us

Sinister fishing adventure ‘Dredge’ coming to PC and consoles in 2023

Explore a mysterious archipelago and fish the unfathomable.

Published

Dredge
Credit: Team17 / Black Salt Games

Team17 and New Zealand-based developer Black Salt Games have announced a publishing partnership to bring Dredge, an upcoming single-player fishing adventure with a sinister undercurrent, to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles in 2023.

In Dredge, players will step into the boots of a down-on-their luck fisherman and explore a collection of remote isles while scouring the surrounding depths for a variety of fish and valuable deep-sea curios. Once their trawler is full, they can sell their haul to the peculiar locals while completing quests and unravelling more about each area. They can also reinforce their vessel, skills, and knowledge to dredge deeper and reach more secluded lands.

Beginning in their new home in the remote islands of ‘The Marrows’, players will be able to investigate each inlet while completing tasks for the yesteryear locals and taking trips to neighbouring regions – each with their own unique fish to find, inhabitants to meet, and secrets to uncover.

Key Features 

  • Unravel a Mystery: Captain your fishing trawler across a collection of remote islands, each with its own inhabitants to meet, wildlife to discover, and stories to unearth 
  • Dredge the Depths: Scour the sea for hidden treasures and complete quests to gain access to strange new abilities 
  • Study Your Craft: Research special equipment and upgrade your boat’s capabilities to gain access to rare fish and valuable deep-sea curios 
  • Fish to Survive: Sell your discoveries to the locals to learn more about each area, and upgrade your boat to reach even more secluded locations 
  • Fight the Unfathomable: Strengthen your mind and use special abilities to survive trips out on the water after dark 

Check out the official Dredge website for more information or wishlist the game on Steam.

