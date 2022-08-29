Sci-fi city builder ‘Ixion’ release date set for November

I’ve had my eye on this one for a while so was delighted to hear that Kasedo Games and Bulwark Studios have announced a release date for Ixion. The upcoming sci-fi/city builder will be releasing on Steam and other digital PC platforms worldwide on November 16th, 2022.

In Ixion, players will guide their crew of survivors on a perilous journey through space to find a new home for humanity. Station infrastructure, population management, exploration, and, ultimately, survival will all be part of the job description as the Administrator of the Tiqqun space station.

Announced at the PC Gaming Show at E3 last year, the gripping narrative-driven odyssey is now amongst the list of highly anticipated titles for 2022. February’s Steam Next Fest saw Ixion becoming one of the most wishlisted games of the event, and the response from the recent Steam Survival Fest and accompanying demo cemented Ixion’s place as a strategy fan favourite.

Follow Ixion on Steam to be notified of all the latest news on the game including exclusive dev streams and playable demos.