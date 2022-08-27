‘House of the Dragon’ renewed for a second season

‘House of the Dragon‘ has had a phenomenal debut and the future looks very bright for the ‘Game of Thrones‘ prequel. Less than a week since the season premiere and a second season has already been confirmed.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’ and set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series tells the story of House Targaryen. The cast includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans.

House of the Dragon is already proving to be a ratings hit, and we predict it will go from strength to strength due to the captivating storytelling and incredible production values. We look forward to sharing a second series with our customers on Sky and NOW. Zai Bennett, MD of Content at Sky

The series also stars Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

House of the Dragon airs each Sunday at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. Stay tuned to EF Television for previews, recaps, images and more.