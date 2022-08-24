Connect with us

Gamescom 2022: ‘The Lords of the Fallen’ reboot announced

A vast world of shadow and chaos awaits.

Published

The Lords of the Fallen
Credit: Hexworks / CI Games

The Lords of the Fallen, a new dark-fantasy action-RPG, was unveiled during Gamescom’s ‘Opening Night Live’. The Unreal Engine 5 powered reboot to the 2014 hit, Lords of the Fallen, is developed by Hexworks (a CI Games studio) for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Lords of the Fallen was revealed with a three minute cinematic trailer (watch below) showcasing the game’s new dark fantasy setting, narrated by actor Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, Game of Thrones). CI Games also revealed the game’s new title and logo, as well as key art illustrating the vast world, split between the realm of the living and the dead – a core gameplay feature.

Taking place more than a thousand years after the events of the first game, The Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new adventure in a vast, interconnected world, more than five times larger than the original game. An expansive RPG experience – filled with NPC quests, compelling characters, and rich narrative – players will need to create their own hero before tackling the immersive single player campaign. They will also have the option to invite a second player to join their adventure in uninterrupted online co-op – a new feature for the franchise.

Key Features:

  • A vast, interconnected world – over five times larger than the original game
  • An expansive RPG experience – a huge roster of NPCs to meet and stories to uncover
  • Tactical combat – a fast, fluid and challenging combat system
  • Devastating magic – turn the tide of battle with spells and character buffs
  • Uninterrupted online co-op – explore a vast and dark world together
  • Define your legend – full character customisation and progression

Players can look forward to a full gameplay reveal of The Lords of the Fallen later this year. Check out the official website for more information on The Lords of the Fallen.

