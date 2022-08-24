Gamescom 2022: ‘Stranded: Alien Dawn’ coming to Steam early access this October

Frontier Foundry, the games label of Frontier Developments, has revealed Stranded: Alien Dawn, a planet survival sim from developer Haemimont Games (Surviving Mars). Marooned on a deadly alien world, the fate of a small group of survivors hinges on the player’s every decision.

Combining modular base construction with deep resource management, research, crafting, and more, players begin Stranded: Alien Dawn with nothing but the essentials, discovering beautiful yet deadly new environments in order to evolve their own unique, thriving base. Grapple with mysterious illnesses, extreme weather, and alien wildlife attacks, with the needs of survivors at the heart of every choice.

Whether players opt to transform their crash site into a sprawling haven or a fortified compound, salvaging and harvesting nearby resources is essential to finding the ideal materials to build and protect their survivors’ new base. Researching new technologies and acquiring knowledge are also vital, equipping survivors to make breakthroughs and advancements that will expand their horizons.

While shelter and security are crucial for success, caring for each member of the group is critical for long-term survival. Take advantage of their individual strengths, weaknesses, and traits to help survivors unite, adapt and overcome unprecedented circumstances. Craft weapons, hunt, forage and grow food, develop medicines, and keep the group entertained, to ensure their physical and mental wellbeing on a far-flung planet.

In Stranded: Alien Dawn players must make difficult choices to shape the story of their survivors, balancing short and long-term outcomes with risk and reward. Creativity, resourcefulness, and innovation are key to ensuring survivors will live to see another sunrise in this unforgiving alien world.

The game will be arriving in early access on PC via Steam this October. Check out the official Stranded: Alien Dawn website for more information on the game.