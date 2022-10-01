Connect with us

RAILGRADE

Games & Tech

‘Railgrade’ launches on PC and Nintendo Switch

With a 10% launch discount until 6th October.

Published

‘Railgrade’ a new train management sim from Minakata Dynamics is now available on the Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch via Nintendo eShop.

In ‘Railgrade’ players will join the Nakatani Chemicals Corporation as an administrator of an off-world industrial colony as they draw inspiration from earth’s railway transportation system to take their colony into the future. You’ll be handed the responsibility of overseeing production of the planet’s resources and managing logistics, to ensure the colony both provides and thrives.

In progressing through missions, ‘Railgrade’ players will design a railway network, even layering locomotion, to deliver the right resources to the right industry with utmost efficiency. Stay on track by customizing trains with a range of engine types, maximizing the benefits they offer and minimizing their drawbacks.

‘Railgrade’ combines resource management with railway building to make you the architect and conductor of the railways. So you’ll need to be strategic as you utilize the simple construction system to rapidly get goods on the move and export them for profit.

‘Railgrade’ is available to purchase on the Epic Games Store and Nintendo eShop now, with a special 10% discount valid until 6th October 6. Check out the official Railgrade website for more information on the game.

