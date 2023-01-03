Connect with us

Witchfire

Games & Tech

‘Witchfire’ showcases NVIDIA DLSS 3 tech in new gameplay trailer

The grimdark shooter sizzles with gripping gunplay.

Published

The Astronauts have announced they are bringing NVIDIA DLSS3 technology to Witchfire, the Polish studio’s upcoming rogue-lite shooter. The announcement came along with a new gameplay trailer (see above) showcasing Witchfire’s rapid gunplay and new open-level design.

NVIDIA DLSS 3 is a revolutionary breakthrough in neural graphics that massively boosts performance. Powered by fourth generation Tensor Cores and new Optical Flow Accelerator on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, DLSS 3 uses AI to generate additional high-quality frames with great image quality and responsiveness.

You start the game, push all graphics options to the max. You enjoy it for a while but then, especially if it’s an action game, you realize that the framerate is king. So you start lowering the quality of visuals in order to achieve that smooth gameplay. DLSS 3 allows the seemingly impossible, high framerate without compromising the visuals. A no brainer for a game like Witchfire, which is both action and beauty.

Adrian Chmielarz, Creative Director and Co-Founder of The Astronauts

From the creators of Painkiller and Bulletstorm, Witchfire is a first-person shooter set in a grimdark fantasy world in which a deadly war rages between powerful witches and the Church. In this alternate reality, witches are very real and very dangerous— but so is the witch hunter. Armed by Vatican sorcerers, players wield an ungodly array of guns and forbidden magic as they combat dark terrors on behalf of their shadowy benefactors.

After shifting development from arena-style fighting to open-level combat, Witchfire is on track for a release to Early Access this year. The game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

