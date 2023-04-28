‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Respawn Entertainment, EA, and Lucasfilm Games have launched Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi Knight Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) returns as a stronger and more experienced Jedi Knight with more dangerous threats awaiting him across the galaxy. Built for the current generation of gaming hardware, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor delivers action-packed Jedi combat, thrilling cinematic gameplay and deeper exploration.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as Cal continues to grow as a Jedi and evade the Empire’s constant pursuit. Alongside his trusty droid sidekick BD-1, Cal must unite familiar friends including Cere Junda (Debra Wilson), Greez Dritus (Daniel Roebuck), Merrin (Tina Ivlev), and join new allies like Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) to battle against the Empire and other ruthless factions across the galaxy. Cal must adapt to the threats by learning new Jedi abilities, mastering his lightsaber skills, and finding new ways to navigate the extraordinary planets he will visit on his journey.

Praised by critics worldwide, The Guardian called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor “the best Star Wars game in 20 years” in their 5 out of 5 star review. Inverse’s 9 out of 10 review said it’s “everything you could want from a sequel” and Game Informer’s 9.25 out of 10 review highlighted how the game “captures the magic of Star Wars.”

In IGN’s 9/10 review it was noted that “nothing else convincingly captures playing as a Force user quite as well as this” while Rolling Stone’s review remarked “it’s a reminder that Respawn are still a ‘AAA’ force to be reckoned with, and with Jedi: Survivor, the future of Star Wars games is in good hands.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now available in retail and digital storefronts for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC via the EA app, Steam and Epic Games Store for £59.99. Players can also purchase the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition for £79.99 to unlock exclusive cosmetic items inspired by Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and R2-D2.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Check out the official Star Wars Jedi: Survivor website for more information.