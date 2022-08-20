‘House of the Dragon’ 1×01: The Heirs of the Dragon season premiere preview

Game of Thrones concluded after eight seasons. Sadly the final season left fans so disappointed that many were calling for it to be remade. Over 3 years later and we’re now just a day away from the premiere episode of House of the Dragon. Can the prequel recapture the magic?

The 10-part series will be simulcast with the US airing each week and on demand so that fans can avoid spoilers. Based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’ and set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series tells the story of House Targaryen who rule over the Seven Kingdoms but are on the brink of a civil war within their own house.

Prior to the birth of a son, King Viserys sent shockwaves through the kingdom and declared his daughter, Rhaenyra, his heir. Once a healthy boy entered the picture, plans were afoot to make sure she would never sit on the Iron Throne.

Now, with schemes hatched on both sides — and the kingdom in the balance — viewers will see the house that dragons built and learn how they tore it all down.

House of the Dragon will recount the complex history of the Targaryen family: introducing them at the height of their greatness and power and then dramatizing their fall.

The season premiere is titled “The Heirs of the Dragon” and will run for 66 minutes. The episode is directed by Miguel Sapochnik and written by Ryan J. Condal. The official synopsis gives little away:

Meet the Targaryens, 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Check out our House of the Dragon character guide ahead of the premiere to learn more about the key players.

House of the Dragon will air on the 22nd August at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.