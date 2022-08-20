‘House of the Dragon’: Meet the cast and characters

It's almost time for the beginning of the eagerly awaited 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon'. The new show will launch in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 22nd August 2022 from 2am.

The 10-part series will be made available at the same time as the US each week and on demand so that fans can avoid spoilers. Check out our House of the Dragon season premiere preview to find out more.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s 'Fire & Blood' and set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series tells the story of House Targaryen. Below you can meet the main cast and characters.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Played by Emma D’Arcy. The king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man. Credit: HBO