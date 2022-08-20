Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘House of the Dragon’: Meet the cast and characters

Get to know the main characters ahead of the season premiere.

Published

House of the Dragon
Credit: HBO

It's almost time for the beginning of the eagerly awaited 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon'. The new show will launch in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 22nd August 2022 from 2am.

The 10-part series will be made available at the same time as the US each week and on demand so that fans can avoid spoilers. Check out our House of the Dragon season premiere preview to find out more.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s 'Fire & Blood' and set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series tells the story of House Targaryen. Below you can meet the main cast and characters.

Prev1 of 10
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Played by Emma D’Arcy. The king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

House of the Dragon - Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
Credit: HBO
Prev1 of 10
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:, , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Allie Colleen Allie Colleen

EF Country

Allie Colleen releases emotional new single ‘Feels Like’

Follow up to 'Halo and Horns' is an emotional, thought-provoker.

21 hours ago
Blake Shelton Blake Shelton

EF Country

Blake Shelton to release new 90s themed song ‘No Body’

The mullet is back!

4 days ago
Kimberly Kelly Kimberly Kelly

EF Country

Interview: Kimberly Kelly tells us ‘What’s Gonna Happen’ now she’s released one of the best albums of 2022

What a pleasure to talk to the artist behind one of our favourite albums of 2022.

5 days ago
Blakes 7 Blakes 7

TV

‘Blakes 7’ the Radio Adventures with original cast come to vinyl

Demon Records releases two thrilling full-cast radio adventures.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you