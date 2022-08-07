Connect with us

‘Tower of Fantasy’ gears up for launch with two new videos

The open-world MMORPG adventure for PC and mobile releases next week.

Published

Tower of Fantasy
Credit: Level Infinite / Hotta Studio

Publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio have released two new videos for Tower of Fantasy. The two videos highlight the creative options open for players as well as showcasing multiplayer action in the game. Tower of Fantasy will open for pre-loading on 9th August and launch globally on PC and mobile on 11th August 11th, 2022 at 01:00 BST.

The Creative Gameplay video explores the freedom of character personalization options, showcases numerous vehicles and modes of transportation available, dives into the sci-fi weapons that power the real-time combat and even shows off some of the fun mini-games scattered throughout the world.

In Social Gameplay, players learn about forming teams, taking on bosses together, exploring the world Aida while flying or riding on vehicles and capturing memories in team photos.

A new Tower of Fantasy mini-site has also gone live. By visiting, players can get their own Aida Tour Ticket, which begins their fantasy journey. Players will create anime images and visit their first destinations on Planet Aida.

Set hundreds of years in the future after humanity has escaped the collapsing environment of earth and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the shared open-world MMORPG action of Tower of Fantasy has been a hit with gamers in China, and soon gamers in the rest of the world will get to join in on the thrilling action. Players will be able to experience an anime-inspired post-apocalyptic sci-fi art style, freeform character development, immersive objectives, and exciting combat through thrilling battles and exciting open world exploration.

Credit: Level Infinite / Hotta Studio

Key Features:

  • Open World exploration
  • Co-operative multiplayer mode
  • Free-form character creation tools
  • Post-apocalyptic sci-fi setting
  • Anime-inspired art style with unique characters
  • Exciting immersive combat
  • Multiple mounts and unique sci-fi weapons and relics

Tower of Fantasy is open for pre-registration at the official site, as well as on Steam, Epic Game Store, the App Store and Google Play.

Check out the official Tower of Fantasy website to claim in-game rewards and learn more about the game. EF Games will be bringing you more on the game around launch.

