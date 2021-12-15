God Of War PC Features And Requirements Revealed

The PC version of God of War is set to be released on 14th January 2022 and will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. As you would expect for a PC version, God of War will have features such as DLSS, FSR and Nvidia Reflex and other features not present in the PS5 version.

One of the standout PC exclusive features is the uncapped framerate so if your set-up can handle it you’ll be able to have the smoothest God of War experience out there.

Watch the PC Features trailer below:

Sony have also revealed various PC specs and what you should be able to get out of them. You can check out the different options below.

Minimum – 720p at 30 FPS

Graphics Settings – Low

GPU – GTX 960 or AMD R9 290X (4GB)

CPU – Intel i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM – 8GB

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

Storage – 70GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended – 1080p at 30 FPS

Graphics Settings – Original

GPU – Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)

CPU – Intel i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

RAM – 8GB

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

Storage – 70GB SSD

High – 1080p at 60 FPS

Graphics Settings – Original

GPU – Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB or AMD RX 5600 XT

CPU – Intel i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700

RAM – 8GB

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

Storage – 70GB SSD

Performance – 1440p at 60 FPS

Graphics Settings – High

GPU – Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB or AMD RX 5700 XT

CPU – Intel i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM – 16GB

OS – Windows 11 64-bit

Storage – 70GB SSD

Ultra – 4K at 60 FPS