Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

God Of War PC Features And Requirements Revealed

Available to pre order now.

Published

God of War
Credit: Sony

The PC version of God of War is set to be released on 14th January 2022 and will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. As you would expect for a PC version, God of War will have features such as DLSS, FSR and Nvidia Reflex and other features not present in the PS5 version.

One of the standout PC exclusive features is the uncapped framerate so if your set-up can handle it you’ll be able to have the smoothest God of War experience out there.

Watch the PC Features trailer below:

Sony have also revealed various PC specs and what you should be able to get out of them. You can check out the different options below.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Minimum – 720p at 30 FPS

  • Graphics Settings – Low
  • GPU – GTX 960 or AMD R9 290X (4GB)
  • CPU – Intel i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • RAM – 8GB
  • OS – Windows 10 64-bit
  • Storage – 70GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended – 1080p at 30 FPS

  • Graphics Settings – Original
  • GPU – Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)
  • CPU – Intel i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
  • RAM – 8GB
  • OS – Windows 10 64-bit
  • Storage – 70GB SSD

High – 1080p at 60 FPS

  • Graphics Settings – Original
  • GPU – Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB or AMD RX 5600 XT
  • CPU – Intel i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700
  • RAM – 8GB
  • OS – Windows 10 64-bit
  • Storage – 70GB SSD

Performance – 1440p at 60 FPS

  • Graphics Settings – High
  • GPU – Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB or AMD RX 5700 XT
  • CPU – Intel i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • RAM – 16GB
  • OS – Windows 11 64-bit
  • Storage – 70GB SSD

Ultra – 4K at 60 FPS

  • Graphics Settings – Ultra
  • GPU – RTX 3080 10GB or AMD RX 6800 XT
  • CPU – Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • RAM – 16GB
  • OS – Windows 10 64-bit
  • Storage – 70GB SSD

In this article:, , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The King's Speech The King's Speech

Film

The Best Films to Watch When Learning English

We highlight some films that will help you.

1 day ago
The Princess Bride The Princess Bride

Film

11 alternative Christmas films to add to your watchlist this December

We pick some films that will add variety to your Christmas viewing.

1 day ago
America Hat Trick America Hat Trick

Music

America ‘Hat Trick’ review

Music on Vinyl brings out the band’s third studio album, originally released in 1973.

7 days ago
Doctor Who Monsters Doctor Who Monsters

TV

Doctor Who interviews – ‘The Doctors: The Tom Baker Years Behind the Scenes Vol 1’ comes to DVD

The cast and crew of the greatest era share their memories of the show.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you