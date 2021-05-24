Gwent Price Of Power Expansion Revealed

Price of Power is a set consisting of three story-related expansions for Gwent with the main theme of magic and how different factions seek out, fight for, or exploit its power. The first expansion of the Price of Power set, Once Upon A Pyre, will introduce 26 new cards: 4 cards of different rarities per faction and 2 neutrals. New abilities and gameplay mechanics will also be making their way into the game, bringing fresh and powerful synergies to take advantage of in battle. Once Upon A Pyre will release on 8th June 2021 on all supported platforms.

Watch the Once Upon A Pyre Expansion Teaser below:

In anticipation of the first expansion’s arrival, players can take advantage of a special, time-limited offer. The Price of Power Expansion Pass grants access to all Price of Power premium cards, with a selection of cards becoming available with the release of each of the set’s three expansions. Also included with the offer is the animated Pyre coin, available to use immediately after purchase of the Expansion Pass.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is available for free on PC via GOG.COM and Steam, Apple M1 Macs running macOS, as well as on Android and iOS.