Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Gwent Price Of Power Expansion Revealed

Available on 8th June.

Published

Gwent
Credit: CD Projekt Red

Price of Power is a set consisting of three story-related expansions for Gwent with the main theme of magic and how different factions seek out, fight for, or exploit its power. The first expansion of the Price of Power set, Once Upon A Pyre, will introduce 26 new cards: 4 cards of different rarities per faction and 2 neutrals. New abilities and gameplay mechanics will also be making their way into the game, bringing fresh and powerful synergies to take advantage of in battle. Once Upon A Pyre will release on 8th June 2021 on all supported platforms.

Watch the Once Upon A Pyre Expansion Teaser below:

In anticipation of the first expansion’s arrival, players can take advantage of a special, time-limited offer. The Price of Power Expansion Pass grants access to all Price of Power premium cards, with a selection of cards becoming available with the release of each of the set’s three expansions. Also included with the offer is the animated Pyre coin, available to use immediately after purchase of the Expansion Pass.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is available for free on PC via GOG.COM and Steam, Apple M1 Macs running macOS, as well as on Android and iOS.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC

TV

Jon Pertwee’s Top 6 Doctor Who Stories – Part 2

25 years on from the passing of Jon Pertwee, Greg and Sam sum up the very best adventures from the dandiest Doctor of all.

4 days ago
Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC

TV

Jon Pertwee’s Top 6 Doctor Who Stories – Part 1

25 years on from the passing of Jon Pertwee, Greg and Sam sum up the very best adventures from the dandiest Doctor of all.

6 days ago
Counting Crows Counting Crows

Music

Counting Crows – ‘Butter Miracle Suite One’ EP review

The ambitious new project is the band's best work in years.

4 days ago
Innocent series 2 episode 2 Innocent series 2 episode 2

TV

‘Innocent’ Series 2 Episode 2 recap

Anna came under the spotlight on tonight's episode.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you