Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

‘Hard West 2’: Lead a supernatural posse across the American frontier

Out now on PC.

Published

Hard West 2
Credit: Good Shepherd Entertainment / Ice Code Games

Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Ice Code Games have released Hard West 2 on PC via Steam and GOG.com for £23.99, with a 10% launch week discount available until 11th August. Battle the living and undead through the lawless American frontier in this supernatural sequel to the hit original turn-based strategy game.

When first-class con man Gin Carter raids a legendary “ghost train” in search of gold, he discovers it haunted by the Devil himself. Now Gin must lead a posse of extraordinary outlaws to save his soul in a land claimed by darkness.

Hard West 2 aggressively ups the ante on the usual tactics gameplay experience, with multiple ways to go on the offensive and change the tide of a fight to your advantage based on your posse’s configuration, skills and traits. Each kill will activate your Bravado and refill your Action Points, so you can keep the streak going with the unstoppable force of a steam train.

With careful planning and positioning, a clever player can blow a hole through enemy lines and lay waste to the stragglers before they even have a chance to take their turn. The smallest decisions can have an explosive impact in the blink of an eye, rewarding creative thinking and skillful execution at every opportunity.

Hard West 2
Hard West 2
Hard West 2
Hard West 2
Hard West 2
Hard West 2
Credit: Good Shepherd Entertainment / Ice Code Games

Key Features:

  • Lead a Supernatural Posse: Responsibility for your squad of gunslinging outlaws, witches and other mysterious beings lands at your boots. Give your team members bonus skills or enhance existing powers with cards from the Deck of Haunts, then arm them with guns, explosives, trinkets, or just some beans and whiskey to keep them in top shape. Synergize your party’s abilities to pull off devastating attacks and control the battlefield. Make the right calls to get more Loyalty Points and use their support to solve predicaments and sub-quests.
  • Conquer the Dark Frontier: Explore the frozen wastelands and lawless frontier towns of the Wild West in a desperate battle against the living and undead. Fight across dynamic levels that’ll keep your brain as busy as your trigger. Let your Western imagination run wild with thrilling horseback chases and train heists.
  • Unleash Your Bravado: In Hard West 2, you no longer have to hide behind cover, as each kill will replenish your Action Points! Go on the offensive, and chain together brutal kills to extend your streak as you take down anyone or anything brazen enough to stand in your way!
  • The Good, the Bad & the Undead: Wild West folk tales and the occult collide in a character-driven story featuring the voice talents of Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series), Darien Sills-Evans (Days Gone) and Adam Gifford (The Colony), co-written by Origins Award winner and New York Times bestseller Matt Forbeck (Deadlands) with a score by BAFTA Award winner Jason Graves (Dead Space).

Visit the Hard West website for more information on the game. EF Games will be bringing you a full review later this month.

In this article:, , , , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kimberly Kelly Kimberly Kelly

EF Country

The best Country music songs that might have gone under your radar in 2022

Dig into some of the best Country music songs that you might have missed this year.

3 days ago
Pillbox Patti Pillbox Patti

EF Country

Pillbox Patti delights on ‘Suwannee’ – Written with Ashley McBryde & Aaron Raitiere

Swampy, southern anthem dripping in Florida heat.

6 days ago
CMAFest CMAFest

EF Country

CMAFest ’22 airs this week in the USA & UK – Tickets on sale for 2023 too

Highlights of this year's festival to air on both sides of the Atlantic this week.

5 days ago
Pet Simulator X Pet Simulator X

Games & Tech

Pet Sim X Hardcore Update Review

The biggest insult to Roblox players, ever.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you