PlayStation Plus games for August 2022 announced

The free PlayStation Plus games for August have been announced with three incredible titles across PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. Our pick of the bunch last month was Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for PS4 & PS5.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which means the new selection will be available on the 2nd August. PS Plus members can grab free copies of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle (PS5/PS4), Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS5/PS4) and Little Nightmares (PS4). There are no bonus games this month.

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 2nd August, 2022

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS5/PS4)

Man of Medan (PS4)

Arcadegeddon (PS5/PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 2nd August, 2022:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle (PS5/PS4)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS5/PS4)

Little Nightmares (PS4)

