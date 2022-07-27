‘MultiVersus‘, the all-new free-to-play platform fighter videogame, is now available in Open Beta it has been announced by Warner Bros. Games.

Developed by Player First Games, ‘MultiVersus’ Open Beta is now available in Americas, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC.

‘MultiVersus’ brings together a variety of beloved heroes and personalities to team up with or compete against in epic battles, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy and Velma (‘Scooby-Doo’); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (‘Looney Tunes’); Arya Stark (‘Game of Thrones’); Tom & Jerry (‘Tom and Jerry’); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (‘Adventure Time’); Steven Universe and Garnet (‘Steven Universe’); Iron Giant (‘The Iron Giant’); LeBron James (‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’); Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (‘Rick and Morty’); an extraordinary original creature named Reindog; and many more to come.



Featuring matches with a strong focus on cooperative gameplay, every fighter is outfitted with a deep set of combat mechanics that distinguish the game’s fresh take on 2 vs. 2 gameplay. This allows combatants to boast customisable movesets that combine dynamically with other characters as they battle for supremacy.

From Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth attack unexpectedly paired with Shaggy and his sandwich projectile, to Arya Stark’s face-swapping ability complementing Superman’s laser vision, the impossible can become possible through surprising team combinations and matchups.



Players have a number of ways to experience ‘MultiVersus’, including the 2 vs. 2 team-based cooperative mode, 1 vs. 1 matches, 4-player free-for-all, co-op vs. A.I. matches, custom online lobbies, The Lab (practice mode), tutorials, and local play matches supporting up to four competitors.

The game’s fun filled multiplayer bouts can be set against the backdrop of various reimagined environments from awe-inspiring worlds, such as the Batcave (DC), Tree Fort (‘Adventure Time’), Scooby’s Haunted Mansion (‘Scooby-Doo’), Sky Arena (‘Steven Universe’), and other recognisable locales.

‘MultiVersus’ Founder’s Packs are available to buy now via the Standard, Deluxe and Premium Editions of the game and they include different levels of in-game content. A Preseason Battle Pass is also available allowing players to complete challenges and unlock in-game rewards. There is a free option open for all players and a premium option requiring an in-game purchase to participate.