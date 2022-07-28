Connect with us

Massive Pet Sim X Update Coming Soon Here’s All The Rumours

Everything we know and think we know!

Published

Pet Simulator X
Credit: Big Games

Pets Sim X fans rejoice, the long-awaited summer update will go live on 29th July at 5pm GMT. I would expect issues with logging on at this time as previous updates have pretty much brought the Roblox platform to its knees. However, if you are able to log in there are lots of new things to look forward to.

As you would expect there will be at least one new map area to explore plus new pets, events and more. The new area, pictured below, is taken from the magnifying glass game and is rumoured to be the new playing area.

There is also likely to be a new exclusive egg as we all know that Preston loves money!! This will no doubt bring with it at least one new huge pet to hunt down.

Finally, there have been some leaks around the new pets we’ll all be trying to get our hands on. Capybaras seem to be quite fashionable in Roblox at the moment, and I have no idea why! Pet Sim X is no exception to this and leaks appear to show that a huge cyborg capybara will be one of the new pets available though it’s not clear if this will be a free or robux pet.

There has also been a leak showing off a huge party cat and anniversary gift bag. I’m hoping that there will be an anniversary event with the party cat being the main prize but we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to find out more.

