Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Interview With the Vampire

TV

‘Interview With the Vampire’ drops first trailer at Comic-Con

The classic novel is heading to the small screen.

Published

‘Interview With the Vampire’ is heading to the small-screen as a new seven-part adaptation by Rolin Jones (‘Friday Night Lights’).

Based on the classic Anne Rice novel, the series stars Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt (who was played by Tom Cruise in the 1994 film) and Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac (who was played by Brad Pitt in the 1994 film).

The cast also includes Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy and Bailey Bass as Claudia, whose characters were played by Christian Slater and Kirsten Dunst in the film.

The first trailer for the series debuted at Comic-Con and it gives viewers their first look at this new interpretation. In the trailer we see Louis and Lestat being drawn together and it plays up the homo-erotic undertones that were severely played down in Neil Jordan’s film.

‘Interview With the Vampire’ is due to debut in the US on AMC and AMC+ on 2nd October 2022. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed but we imagine it’ll pop up somewhere not long after the US release.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article. Will you be tuning in?

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kane Brown Kane Brown

EF Country

Kane Brown announces new album ‘Different Man’ for September release

Seventeen songs and a world tour on the way from Kane Brown!

6 days ago
Pink Pink

Music

Listen: Pink releases new single ‘Irrelevant’

The singer hits back at her critics.

7 days ago
Brooke Moriber Brooke Moriber

EF Country

Brooke Moriber to release powerful, evocative new song ‘Savior’

Impactful, soaring ballad with Carly Pearce type vibes.

5 days ago
Michelle Branch Michelle Branch

Music

Michelle Branch to release new album ‘The Trouble With Fever’ in September

The lead single, 'I'm a Man' is out now.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you