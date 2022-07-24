‘Interview With the Vampire’ drops first trailer at Comic-Con

‘Interview With the Vampire’ is heading to the small-screen as a new seven-part adaptation by Rolin Jones (‘Friday Night Lights’).

Based on the classic Anne Rice novel, the series stars Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt (who was played by Tom Cruise in the 1994 film) and Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac (who was played by Brad Pitt in the 1994 film).

The cast also includes Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy and Bailey Bass as Claudia, whose characters were played by Christian Slater and Kirsten Dunst in the film.

The first trailer for the series debuted at Comic-Con and it gives viewers their first look at this new interpretation. In the trailer we see Louis and Lestat being drawn together and it plays up the homo-erotic undertones that were severely played down in Neil Jordan’s film.

‘Interview With the Vampire’ is due to debut in the US on AMC and AMC+ on 2nd October 2022. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed but we imagine it’ll pop up somewhere not long after the US release.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article. Will you be tuning in?