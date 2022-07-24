Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Daredevil’ to return with Charlie Cox reprising his role

The character will return in a brand new series.

Published

Marvel's Daredevil
Credit: Marvel / Netflix

Daredevil‘ is being resurrected by Disney+ as part of the upcoming Phase 5 of the MCU it has been announced.

Rumours have been circulating for a while that ‘Daredevil’ may return after it was abruptly cancelled after three seasons in 2018. The cancellation coincided with Disney taking back the rights to all Marvel properties as they launched the Disney+ streaming platform.

Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ last year and now he will be back, alongside Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, for new series ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ in Spring 2024.

At the time of writing this article, there’s been no confirmation of any other returning characters but we’d be surprised if the full original cast wasn’t back in some capacity for the new run.

As well as playing Daredevil in the series, Cox also played the character for the crossover event series ‘The Defenders’.

Are you glad that ‘Daredevil’ is heading back to the small screen?

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kane Brown Kane Brown

EF Country

Kane Brown announces new album ‘Different Man’ for September release

Seventeen songs and a world tour on the way from Kane Brown!

6 days ago
Pink Pink

Music

Listen: Pink releases new single ‘Irrelevant’

The singer hits back at her critics.

7 days ago
Brooke Moriber Brooke Moriber

EF Country

Brooke Moriber to release powerful, evocative new song ‘Savior’

Impactful, soaring ballad with Carly Pearce type vibes.

5 days ago
Michelle Branch Michelle Branch

Music

Michelle Branch to release new album ‘The Trouble With Fever’ in September

The lead single, 'I'm a Man' is out now.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you