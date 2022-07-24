‘Daredevil’ to return with Charlie Cox reprising his role

‘Daredevil‘ is being resurrected by Disney+ as part of the upcoming Phase 5 of the MCU it has been announced.

Rumours have been circulating for a while that ‘Daredevil’ may return after it was abruptly cancelled after three seasons in 2018. The cancellation coincided with Disney taking back the rights to all Marvel properties as they launched the Disney+ streaming platform.

Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ last year and now he will be back, alongside Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, for new series ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ in Spring 2024.

At the time of writing this article, there’s been no confirmation of any other returning characters but we’d be surprised if the full original cast wasn’t back in some capacity for the new run.

As well as playing Daredevil in the series, Cox also played the character for the crossover event series ‘The Defenders’.

Are you glad that ‘Daredevil’ is heading back to the small screen?