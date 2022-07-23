Listen: CB30 drop new track ‘Just Fall’

CB30 have dropped new track ‘Just Fall’, a leap-of-faith love song that showcases the duo’s harmonies.

Written by CB30’s own Christian Clementi alongside Bryce Cain and Jonathan Alcibiades Santana, the song was produced by Paul DiGiovanni.

“From the day I wrote ‘Just Fall’ with Bryce and Jon, I knew it was one that our fans would relate to,” shares Christian.

Brody Clementi adds, “We are so pumped to get this song out into the world. Hope y’all dig it!”

Credit: Buena Vista Records

CB30 are a duo very much on the rise. Signed to Buena Vista Records the brothers – Christian and Brody Clementi – have established themselves as a fresh new act in the Country music genre.

The dup grew up in Nashville and began writing songs and performing at local charity events from a young age. They’ve performed at Stagecoach and opened stadium shows for the mighty Luke Bryan.

With over 2.7 million TikTok followers and the streams mounting for their songs, such as recent release ‘Don’t Say Goodnight’, CB30 look set to ascend to the top of the charts before long.