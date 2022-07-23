Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CB30

EF Country

Listen: CB30 drop new track ‘Just Fall’

The brothers have a new tune out for the summer.

Published

CB30 have dropped new track ‘Just Fall’, a leap-of-faith love song that showcases the duo’s harmonies.

Written by CB30’s own Christian Clementi alongside Bryce Cain and Jonathan Alcibiades Santana, the song was produced by Paul DiGiovanni.

“From the day I wrote ‘Just Fall’ with Bryce and Jon, I knew it was one that our fans would relate to,” shares Christian.

Brody Clementi adds, “We are so pumped to get this song out into the world. Hope y’all dig it!”

CB30
Credit: Buena Vista Records

CB30 are a duo very much on the rise. Signed to Buena Vista Records the brothers – Christian and Brody Clementi – have established themselves as a fresh new act in the Country music genre.

The dup grew up in Nashville and began writing songs and performing at local charity events from a young age. They’ve performed at Stagecoach and opened stadium shows for the mighty Luke Bryan.

With over 2.7 million TikTok followers and the streams mounting for their songs, such as recent release ‘Don’t Say Goodnight’, CB30 look set to ascend to the top of the charts before long.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kane Brown Kane Brown

EF Country

Kane Brown announces new album ‘Different Man’ for September release

Seventeen songs and a world tour on the way from Kane Brown!

4 days ago

EF Country

Tenille Arts, The Grace, London live review

The rising star played a headline set in London to round off her first UK tour.

6 days ago
Bilal Zafar Bilal Zafar

Arts

Bilal Zafar’s £6.50 Minimum Wage Gig Inspires New Fringe Show CARE, His Year Working For Very Wealthy Older People

Twitch star Bilal delves into the archives to process his first job in the care sector, fresh from graduating with a media degree.

6 days ago
Pink Pink

Music

Listen: Pink releases new single ‘Irrelevant’

The singer hits back at her critics.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you