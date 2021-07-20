Connect with us

CB30

EF Country

Watch: CB30 release music video for ‘healthy’

The duo team up with Tristan Cusick for the video.

Published

CB30 have released the music video for their new track ‘Healthy’.

Directed by Tristan Cusick, the duo performs an artistic rendition of their new song, showcasing their creativity and their energy. ‘Healthy’ is an infectious pop-country song with a pulsating beat and memorable harmonies.

CB30’s Christian Clementi wrote ‘Healthy’, a song about a toxic relationship, with Pete Good, Brandon Ratcliff and Dean Fields.

The duo, comprised of real-life brothers Christian and Brody Clementi, grew up in Nashville surrounded by music from a young age. After playing some local charity events with their father Jay Clementi, a successful songwriter, they caught the attention of country superstar Luke Bryan who introduced them to various industry contacts leading to a record deal with Buena Vista Records, a partnership between Disney Music Group and Universal Music Group Nashville.

CB30 will be releasing new music throughout the year.

