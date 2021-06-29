Connect with us

Listen: CB30 unveil new track ‘Healthy’

The brothers have a new song out now.

Published

CB30 has released new song ‘Healthy’, their first new music in 2021.

The infectious Country-pop song was written by CB30’s Christian Clementi with Pete Good, Brandon Ratcliff and Dean Fields, and it’s a song about a toxic relationship.

“This song is a step up from our old music,” Brody says of ‘Healthy.’ “It’s more mature and I love the upbeat funkiness of it. Christian called me from the studio and sang four words of the chorus and I loved it.”

“This is one of our favorite songs we’ve ever written,” adds Christian. “We are so excited to get it out to the world.”

The duo found early success on the popular social media platform TikTok, garnering tens of millions of views and over 2.5 million followers, making them one of the most followed country artists on the platform. TikTok has been instrumental in sharing their personality and music with fans.

CB30, comprised of real-life brothers Christian and Brody Clementi, grew up in Nashville surrounded by music from a young age. After playing some local charity events with their father Jay Clementi, a successful songwriter, they caught the attention of country superstar Luke Bryan who introduced them to various industry contacts leading to a record deal with Buena Vista Records, a partnership between Disney Music Group and Universal Music Group Nashville. 

The name CB30 comes from Christian and Brody’s first initials as well as the fact they were both born on the 30th of the month, Christian’s birthday is May 30th while Brody’s is March 30th.

The duo are currently in the studio writing and recording new music.

