Love & Theft

EF Country

Love and Theft return with 6-track EP ‘Better Off’

You can hear the EP right now on streaming platforms.

Published

Love and Theft – Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles – have released their new 6-track EP ‘Better Off’ today.

The new collection comes seven years after the duo last released a full-length project. For ‘Better Off’, Love and Theft are exploring a fresh, harmony-driven sound and the title track is their new single.

Speaking during an interview this week while making their 65th Grand Ole Opry appearance Gunderson said, “We’re excited to finally get some new music out and thrilled for everybody to hear the project 0 this [EP] is something we are super passionate about and worked really hard on.”

Love & Theft - Better Off
Credit: Chase Lauer

‘Better Off’ sees the duo pulling from their classic rock and gospel influences, and they co-wrote and produced all six songs on the release. Fans will hear the duo taking risks and experimenting with new sounds across the new songs.

“We’ve switched up the entire way we approach making music,” Gunderson explains, “so we’re excited to have that control.” Liles agrees. “It’s what we want to say,” he affirms. “It’s even more personal because this is the first time we’ve ever owned our masters and our publishing.”

The track list for ‘Better Off’ is:

1. Accidentally On Purpose (Bree Doster, Eric Gunderson, Stephen Barker Liles)
2. Better Off (Eric Gunderson, Jared Mullins, Stephen Barker Liles)
3. Anyway (Eric Gunderson, Jared Mullins, Stephen Barker Liles)
4. Downhill (Stevie Monce, John Satterfield, Eric Gunderson, Stephen Barker Liles)
5. Mirror, Mirror (Bree Doster, Eric Gunderson, Stephen Barker Liles)
6. Tell Me What It Feels Like (Miro Goto, Eric Gunderson, Stephen Barker Liles)

