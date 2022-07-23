Jon Pardi reveals track list for upcoming album ‘Mr. Saturday Night’

Jon Pardi has unveiled the track list for his upcoming fourth studio album ‘Mr. Saturday Night’, which will be released on 2nd September 2022 via Snakefarm in the UK.

The album is available for pre-order now and fans can listen to the title track at the top of this article.



Written by Benjy Davis, Reid Isbell and Joe Ragosta, ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ is a neon-tinged, quintessentially country play on words. The slow-rolling track juxtaposes the high-spirited life of the party, with the desolate guy who goes home to face what he’s lost.



“I feel like everybody wants to be Mr. Saturday Night at one point on the weekend and have a good time,” shares Pardi. “But then you hear the song and – the way it’s so well written – it’s a sad song, but you don’t go there right away, because it’s also a fun song. That’s the thing about ‘Mr. Saturday Night,’ it’s more than meets the eye. It’s all fun until you get to the chorus.”

‘Mr. Saturday Night’ is the follow-up to Pardi’s ‘Heartache Medication’. Pardi has teamed up with producers Bart Butler and Ryan Gore once again and the album includes the hit single ‘Last Night Lonely’.

Credit: Snakefarm

The full track list for ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ is:



1. “Mr. Saturday Night” (Benjy Davis, Reid Isbell, Joe Ragosta)

2. “Fill ‘Er Up” (Jon Pardi, Ross Copperman, Brice Long)

3. “Last Night Lonely” (Jimi Bell, Joe Fox, Dylan Marlowe)

4. “Neon Light Speed” (Andy Albert, Josh Dorr, Paul DiGiovanni)

5. “New Place To Drink” (Jon Pardi, Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird)

6. “Your Heart Or Mine” (Bart Butler, Justin Ebach, John Pierce)

7. “Santa Cruz” (Jon Pardi, Luke Laird)

8. “Longneck Way To Go” (Midland featuring Jon Pardi) (Rhett Akins, Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Ashley Gorley, Mark Wystrach)

9. “Raincheck” (Will Bundy, John Edwards, Michael Tyler)

10. “Workin’ On A New One” (Jon Pardi, Rhett Akins, Luke Laird)

11. “Hung The Moon” (Will Bundy, John Morgan, Jameson Rodgers)

12. “The Day I Stop Dancin’” (Bart Butler, Justin Ebach, Josh Thompson)

13. “Smokin’ A Doobie” (Jon Pardi, Rhett Akins, Luke Laird)

14. “Reverse Cowgirl” (Zack Dyer, Joe Fox, Jared Scott)