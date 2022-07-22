Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Southerland

EF Country

Southerland debut new single ‘Down the Road’ – take a listen

The rising duo unleash their addictive new song.

Published

Southerland has released their 90s-infused new track ‘Down The Road’, which is available to download and stream now.

Written by band members Matt Chase and Chris Rogers alongside Jim Beavers and Derek George, ‘Down The Road’ captures the feelings of a long drive without the pressure to get to any particular destination.

“We wrote ‘Down The Road’ when everybody was stuck at home and we were missing the road, meeting our fans, our band and playing shows around the country,” shares Southerland. “We wanted to write a song to capture the feeling of driving with an arm out the window, an open road and a good song blasting on the radio. We can’t wait for people to hear it and we think it’s the perfect time for us to get music back out there.”

Southerland - Down The Road
Credit: River House Artists

‘Down The Road’ starts a new chapter for Southerland following their March 2021 EP release ‘Boot Up’. The song arrives as the duo announce their newly expanded team with Vere Music/ADA and continued partnership with River House Artists for management and Reservoir for publishing.

Southerland have plans for more new music in 2022 and as soon as we have the details, we’ll be sharing them with you!

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Read & watch Keith Urban talk ‘Brown Eyes Baby’ with Kelleigh Bannen

Urban talks all about the writing process behind new song 'Brown Eyes Baby'

6 days ago
Ania-Magliano Ania-Magliano

Arts

Edinburgh Festival Fringe Debut: Ania Magliano Finds Speaking Her Truth is Funny And That It’s OK to Be Yourself

"It’s going to be an introduction to the whole vibe of my comedy – silly, surreal and honest."

6 days ago
Kane Brown Kane Brown

EF Country

Kane Brown announces new album ‘Different Man’ for September release

Seventeen songs and a world tour on the way from Kane Brown!

3 days ago

EF Country

Tenille Arts, The Grace, London live review

The rising star played a headline set in London to round off her first UK tour.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you