Southerland debut new single ‘Down the Road’ – take a listen

Southerland has released their 90s-infused new track ‘Down The Road’, which is available to download and stream now.

Written by band members Matt Chase and Chris Rogers alongside Jim Beavers and Derek George, ‘Down The Road’ captures the feelings of a long drive without the pressure to get to any particular destination.

“We wrote ‘Down The Road’ when everybody was stuck at home and we were missing the road, meeting our fans, our band and playing shows around the country,” shares Southerland. “We wanted to write a song to capture the feeling of driving with an arm out the window, an open road and a good song blasting on the radio. We can’t wait for people to hear it and we think it’s the perfect time for us to get music back out there.”

Credit: River House Artists

‘Down The Road’ starts a new chapter for Southerland following their March 2021 EP release ‘Boot Up’. The song arrives as the duo announce their newly expanded team with Vere Music/ADA and continued partnership with River House Artists for management and Reservoir for publishing.

Southerland have plans for more new music in 2022 and as soon as we have the details, we’ll be sharing them with you!