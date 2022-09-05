Southerland take us to the bar on new song ‘Underpaid & Overserved’

Rising Country duo Southerland showcase their classic Country tendencies in the new blue collar anthem ‘Underpaid & Overserved,’ out now.

An anthemic salute to the working class, ‘Underpaid & Overserved’ recognizes hard working Americans everywhere who have earned their right to drink after putting in overtime. The track written by Southerland’s Matt Chase and Chris Rogers alongside Greg Bates and Jeff Middleton puts their classic Country, 90s feel front and centre as they preach “this paycheck don’t pay much and these drinks don’t drink for free / So I’m gonna work ’em just as hard as that man’s been working me.”

The track has more than a passing resemblance to classic Garth Brooks with its playful melodies and impactful harmonies. There’s a ‘rough and ready’ bar room, hardwood floor feel to the song as Matt and Chris take us on a trip downtown to get some much needed refreshment.

“This song is for all those people out there working for the weekend,” shares Southerland. “Work days go long, but the weekends are well worth it. It’s one of those songs that makes you wanna snag a Friday night beer and enjoy a long weekend with your friends.”

After dropping ‘Down The Road’ in July, the duo “taking Country music back to its roots” (Forbes) continues to build on the success of their 2021 critically acclaimed debut EP ‘Boot Up’. With plans to deliver fans more new music in 2022, the duo gears up to take their new music to the road while they continue to tour from coast to coast.