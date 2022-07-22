Connect with us

Gotham Knights - Batgirl

Games & Tech

‘Gotham Knights’ – Batgirl is revealed in new character trailer

Another character has been unveiled ahead of the eagerly anticipated game.

Published

An all-new gameplay trailer has been released for ‘Gotham Knights‘ by Warner Bros. Games and DC.

The video, which can be seen at the top of this article, showcases new gameplay and custom cutscenes of Batgirl, also known as Barbara Gordon. A highly trained fighter and expert computer coder and hacker, Batgirl brings both brawn and brains to the team of knights.

Gotham Knights - Batgirl
Credit: Warner Bros. Games

Using her signature weapon, the tonfa, along with a fierce combination of kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu, Batgirl can swiftly take down powerful foes twice her size. With dangers new and old on the horizon, Batgirl is more determined than ever to keep Gotham safe and protect the city from falling into chaos.
 
Batgirl is the latest character to be unveiled following Robin, Red Hood and Nightwing.

‘Gotham Knights’ features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, players will confront an array of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight.

Gotham Knights - Batgirl
Credit: Warner Bros. Games

‘Gotham Knights’ is scheduled to be released worldwide on 25th October 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Pre-orders will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233. 

