‘Untamed Isles’ due for Early Access release on Steam later this year

Monster hunting and taming turn-based MMORPG ‘Untamed Isles‘ will be released in Early Access on Steam later this year by Phat Loot Studios.

In the game, players will find tames, unique creatures that inhabit an ever-evolving world, with interesting looks and even more intriguing features. Aspiring to take an all-new approach to the monster-catching genre, Phat Loot Studios aims to give players more freedom in an open world, multiplayer features, and endless combinations of monsters to tame.

‘Untamed Isles’ is breaking the rules in the monster-taming genre, launching with over one million visually and tactically unique monsters. Unlike other monster-catching games, there are only ten different base species of tames living in the Isles at launch. Each base tame’s head, front legs, back legs, torso, and tail, may be randomly mixed to create a variety of combinations. Every tame also has one of 15 mood types affecting the tame’s colouring and combat style.

Credit: Phat Loot Studios

New tames added to the game will further increase the combinations, creating an evolving world and expanding the player experience. Additionally, players can encounter extremely rare Gemborne and Alpha variations of tames.

Players will get to explore the Isles, which will have a unique weather system providing different experiences as well as impacting the tames that appear. Players will not only have to tame, fight and breed the tames in the world, but there will also be dungeons, PP areas, and professions to consider.

When it comes to the combat system ‘Untamed Isles’ uses a Rock/Paper/Scissors style. While selecting their tames to bring out into battle, players must remember that Defense beats Attack, while Attack beats Utility, and Utility beats Defense. Tamers must also remember the different battling mechanics, such as Move Speed and Stacking.

Credit: Phat Loot Studios

Main Features Include:

At launch, there will be 1,500,000 unique tames to collect. This is a result of the Untamed Isles mix and match system, generating tames based on a variety of tames body parts. Tames may also have one of 15 unique subtypes known as moods. Open-world Isles: The Isles are full of rich experiences that are constantly evolving. The unique weather system means tame encounters are adjusted based on the weather system. The Isles are continuously expanding, with new islands rising from the ocean.

The Isles are full of rich experiences that are constantly evolving. The unique weather system means tame encounters are adjusted based on the weather system. The Isles are continuously expanding, with new islands rising from the ocean. Professions: Players can grow their reputation and unlock exclusive items through professions. Fishing, fruit catching, rune charging, and bug catching are all playable professions on launch.

Players can grow their reputation and unlock exclusive items through professions. Fishing, fruit catching, rune charging, and bug catching are all playable professions on launch. Multiplayer: The Isles are even more fun to explore with other players. Join forces with friends, complete dungeons together, and battle tames all aided by proximity voice chat.

The Isles are even more fun to explore with other players. Join forces with friends, complete dungeons together, and battle tames all aided by proximity voice chat. Battles: Battles are turn-based real-time encounters inspired by traditional RPGs. PvP and PvE encounters are both possible.

Wishlist the game on Steam and join the discussion on the official ‘Untamed Isles’ Discord.