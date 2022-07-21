‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’ launching worldwide this year

‘Harry Potter‘ fans aren’t just getting one game this year – they’ll be getting two to sink their teeth into and enjoy.

Alongside the upcoming release ‘Hogwarts Legacy‘, Warner Bros. Games and NetEase, Inc is bringing ‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’ to gamers worldwide.

The free-to-play immersive collectible card (CCG) and massively multiplayer (MMO) wizarding dueling game features a blend of strategy roleplay (RPG). Players in the Americas, Europe and Oceania can now pre-register at www.MagicAwakened.com to be notified of game’s release receive exclusive in-game rewards at launch.

Players can unlock additional rewards including in-game currency, cosmetic items and a Niffler card after surpassing each pre-registration tier.

Credit: Warner Bros. Games and NetEase, Inc

In ‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’, players will begin as young witches and wizards who have just received their acceptance letters to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Fans can customise their own character and go on to experience all the hallmarks of a magical education including purchasing school supplies at Diagon Alley, wearing the Sorting Hat to be sorted into a House and competing in the Duelling Club.

Witches and wizards will also embark on a riveting new story, featuring familiar faces from the original Harry Potter series and new characters alike. As players progress, they will learn spells and charms that can be cast through the form of cards. Players need to accumulate magical knowledge to master these spells, devise unique strategies and form winning combinations – learning what to cast and when – as they venture through increasingly challenging trials, duel other players and master the magic in their own illustrious wizarding journey.

‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’ is co-developed and co-published by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase Games. It will launch later this year for iOS and Android and it offers gamers an immersive role-playing journey with deep strategy play that fulfills the fan fantasy – all beautifully rendered in a unique art style.

The game was released in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan regions in September 2021 and was the biggest mobile game launch of 2021.

Credit: Warner Bros. Games and NetEase, Inc

“With ‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’, we have worked jointly with NetEase Games to create the most robust multiplayer experience set in the wizarding world and we are very excited to launch the game globally,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. ‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’ utilizes the best-in-class development and publishing capabilities of both NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Games to bring players a captivating gameplay experience with compelling features, an in-depth collectible card system and beautifully distinct art style.”



“’Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’ has been a huge success with our current players and the fan reception has been extraordinary,” said William Ding, Founder and CEO of NetEase, Inc. “We are excited to open this title to a worldwide audience, and we believe fans of one of the world’s biggest brands will be delighted that they can embark on adventures and experience an immersive story through a marvelous journey in the wizarding world, with infinite possibilities empowered by magic.”



Pre-register for ‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’ now at www.MagicAwakened.com