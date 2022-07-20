Connect with us

Alfred Hitchock - Vertigo

Games & Tech

‘Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo’ to launch on consoles in September

Watch the new announcement trailer.

Published

‘Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo’ will launch on consoles on 27th September 2022 it has been announced today.

The narrative adventure game from Pendulo Studios will launch on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox One consoles, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in Europe and will follow on 4th October in North America.

Loosely based on the famous director’s movie of the same name, the game presents itself as a narrative experience and is already available on PC.

‘Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo’ tells the troubled story of Ed Miller, a writer who escaped unscathed from a car crash in the Brody Canyon, California. Even though no one was found inside the car wreckage, Ed insists that he was traveling with his wife and daughter. Traumatized by this event, he begins to suffer from severe vertigo. As he starts therapy, he will try to uncover what really happened on that tragic day.

The Limited Edition includes:

  • The standard edition of the game for PS5, PS4, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch
  • The 48-page official artbook ‘The Art of: Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo’ and its digital version
  • The game’s digital original soundtrack, composed by Juan Miguel Martín Muñoz (BlacksadYesterday Origins)

Game features:

  • An exclusive, original story about obsession, memory, manipulation, and madness, freely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, ‘Vertigo’
  • Live a powerful narrative experience paying tribute to the visual and storytelling techniques of Hitchcock
  • Investigate through the vision of three characters: everyone has a different story to tell
  • Explore several timelines to cross-check the events and separate reality from deceptive memories

