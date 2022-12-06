Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hogwarts Legacy

Games & Tech

‘Hogwarts Legacy’: new music video released for ‘Overture to the Unwritten’

The music is from the game, which arrives in February 2023.

Published

An orchestral music video for ‘Overture to the Unwritten’ has been released by Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software ahead of the release of ‘Hogwarts Legacy‘.

“Overture to the Unwritten” features local studio musicians from Avalanche Software’s home state, Utah, including choir and orchestral members from the University of Utah, BYU, Salt Lake Symphony Orchestra and featuring renowned recording artists Nicole Pinnell, Nicole Klossner, Ryan Shupe, Abe Kaelin, Bart Olson, John Knudsen and Dune Moss.

The video, filmed on location at big idea music studios in Sandy, Utah and Media Grabbers in North Salt Lake City, Utah, features the original composition by composers chuck e. myers “sea”, J. Scott Rakozy and Peter Murray and performed by a 54-piece orchestra conducted by Nathan Hofheins.

Projected behind the orchestra and interspliced throughout the music video, the original gameplay footage traverses throughout the Hogwarts Castle and the expansive surrounding areas including Hogsmeade, to reveal the vastness of the world. The orchestral song conjures a magical melody reminiscent of the Wizarding World fans are accustomed to while evoking an older descant from ancient lore.

As of today, fans are now able to stream or digitally purchase ‘Overture to the Unwritten’. All of the additional music from ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will be available on launch day on the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ (Original Video Game Soundtrack). Additionally, songs from ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will be featured on a second album titled, ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ (Study Themes From the Original Video Game Soundtrack), an album focusing on more ambient, chill, relaxing music that is ideal to listen to while studying for classes at Hogwarts or any school.

Both albums will be released by WaterTower Music and will be available at all digital streaming services.

Released on 10th February 2023, ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will let players experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world.

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is available for pre-order on PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles via the Microsoft Store, and PC via the Steam and Epic Games Store. The Nintendo Switch pre-order date will be revealed soon. 

For more information on how to pre-order ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ visit: www.hogwartslegacy.com

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Hamza and Jowita Hamza and Jowita

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 11 Musicals Week songs and dances revealed

Find out who is dancing what this week.

6 days ago
Twinnie Twinnie

Uncategorized

Exclusive Premiere: Twinnie releases the video to new Christmas song, ‘Elf Yourself’

Video premiere of Twinnie's fiery & fierce new Christmas song.

6 days ago
Morgan Wallen Morgan Wallen

EF Country

Morgan Wallen is dropping 3 new songs as he announces an international tour

4 Countries, 2 Continents, 17 Stadiums; Plus Arenas, Amphitheaters & Festivals

5 days ago
PS Plus logo PS Plus logo

Games & Tech

PlayStation Plus games for December 2022 announced

Including Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you