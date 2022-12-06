‘Hogwarts Legacy’: new music video released for ‘Overture to the Unwritten’

An orchestral music video for ‘Overture to the Unwritten’ has been released by Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software ahead of the release of ‘Hogwarts Legacy‘.

“Overture to the Unwritten” features local studio musicians from Avalanche Software’s home state, Utah, including choir and orchestral members from the University of Utah, BYU, Salt Lake Symphony Orchestra and featuring renowned recording artists Nicole Pinnell, Nicole Klossner, Ryan Shupe, Abe Kaelin, Bart Olson, John Knudsen and Dune Moss.

The video, filmed on location at big idea music studios in Sandy, Utah and Media Grabbers in North Salt Lake City, Utah, features the original composition by composers chuck e. myers “sea”, J. Scott Rakozy and Peter Murray and performed by a 54-piece orchestra conducted by Nathan Hofheins.

Projected behind the orchestra and interspliced throughout the music video, the original gameplay footage traverses throughout the Hogwarts Castle and the expansive surrounding areas including Hogsmeade, to reveal the vastness of the world. The orchestral song conjures a magical melody reminiscent of the Wizarding World fans are accustomed to while evoking an older descant from ancient lore.

As of today, fans are now able to stream or digitally purchase ‘Overture to the Unwritten’. All of the additional music from ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will be available on launch day on the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ (Original Video Game Soundtrack). Additionally, songs from ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will be featured on a second album titled, ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ (Study Themes From the Original Video Game Soundtrack), an album focusing on more ambient, chill, relaxing music that is ideal to listen to while studying for classes at Hogwarts or any school.

Both albums will be released by WaterTower Music and will be available at all digital streaming services.

Released on 10th February 2023, ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will let players experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world.

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is available for pre-order on PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles via the Microsoft Store, and PC via the Steam and Epic Games Store. The Nintendo Switch pre-order date will be revealed soon.

For more information on how to pre-order ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ visit: www.hogwartslegacy.com