Die After Sunset

Games & Tech

‘Die After Sunset’ third Steam Early Access update released

The latest trailer is here for you too!

Published

The third of the Steam Early Access updates has been released for rogue-lite shooter ‘Die After Sunset’, by PQube and developer Playstark.

After jumping around in time, you’re now tasked with travelling back to the present day to squash the Murkor threat once and for all! With seven more unique missions and the final boss, the NegaMurk, gear up for the most complete ‘Die After Sunset’ experience yet!

Die After Sunset
Credit: PQube

‘Die After Sunset’ is a third-person person rogue-lite with a unique light and darkness mechanic; enemies get stronger in the shadows! In a race against the inevitable sunset, it’s up to you to tool up with an astonishing array of items, gadgets and weapons to help you take down colossal Murkor bosses!

Remember, death is not the end – for every defeat will only make you stronger. Collect Mukus from the fallen Murkors and cash it in back at base to empower yourself for your next run!

Die After Sunset
Credit: PQube

The premise for ‘Die After Sunset’ is:

The year is 2120. An alien race referred to as the ‘Murkors’ have invaded every corner of Earth with their unrivalled power and… rubber duck hats. The resistance holds out to prevent the extinction of humanity, but not for long. It’s up to you as a defender of earth to level up and take on the Murkor hordes… before the sun sets.

You can watch the latest trailer for ‘Die After Sunset’ at the top of this article.

Head over to Steam to grab a copy of the game.

