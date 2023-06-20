‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’ launches next week – watch the gameplay trailer

‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’, from Warner Bros. Games and NetEase, will launch on 27th June 2023 it has been announced.

A new gameplay trailer has been released showcasing the exciting adventures players will embark on as they experience a brand-new story ten years after the Battle of Hogwarts – all rendered in a beautiful art style unlike any other. This highly anticipated, free-to-play collectible card role-playing game (RPG) will be available for iOS and Android devices. Players are invited to pre-register now to receive exclusive rewards once the title is released.

Co-developed and co-published by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase Games, ‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’ will be the latest title to launch globally under Portkey Games, the label dedicated to creating new mobile and videogame experiences inspired by the Wizarding World that place the player at the centre of their own adventure.

‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’ is a free-to-play, immersive collectible card (CCG) and massively multiplayer (MMO) wizarding dueling game featuring a blend of strategy role-play (RPG). Players will discover all the milestones of a student at Hogwarts including being sorted into a House, taking classes featuring familiar and new professors, exploring the Forbidden Forest, dancing with a friend at the Dance Club and so much more.

As players progress, they will learn spells that can be cast through the form of cards. Players will need to master these spells, devise unique strategies and form winning combinations – learning what to cast and when – as they venture through increasingly challenging trials, duel other players, and master the magic in their own illustrious wizarding journey.

To learn more about ‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’, visit www.MagicAwakened.com.