Freema Agyeman and Lily Allen team up for Sky comedy ‘Dreamland’

Freema Agyeman (‘Doctor Who’) and Lily Allen (‘How To Build a Girl’) are teaming up for new Sky Original comedy ‘Dreamland’.

The Margate-set comedy-drama has begun filming and it’s based on Sky’s 2018 BAFTA-winning short of the same name, which was written by Sharon Horgan and produced by Merman.

‘Dreamland’ is a comedy-drama about secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters. Set in the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate, it is a dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships, and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics.

Eldest sister Trish (Agyeman) is pregnant for the third time with her partner Spence (Kiell Smith- Bynoe). And this time, she’s decided: it’s going to be a girl. Her two sisters Clare (Gabby Best) and Leila (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) rally around her with their mum (Frances Barber) and their Margate- legend nan (Sheila Reid), “manifesting” a little girl at Trish’s ‘mani-festival’.

But when their other sister, Mel (Allen), makes an unexpected reappearance back into their lives, her return threatens to destabilise the entire family. A knock on their door and their ‘Dreamland’ is no more…

The series also features a guest star appearance from Samantha Bond as Orla.

The six-part series is produced by Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s production company Merman, in association with Sky Studios.

‘Dreamland’ will air on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW in 2023.