Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan team up for Sky Max and NOW series ‘Romantic Getaway’

The six-part comedy series launches in January.

Published

Romantic Getaway
Credit: Sky

Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan are teaming up for new Sky Original comedy series ‘Romantic Getaway’.

Coming to Sky Max and NOW on 1st January 2023, this six-part modern Bonnie and Clyde story sees couple Alison (Katherine Ryan) and Deacon (Romesh Ranganathan) desperate to have a child. After countless IVF attempts, they are faced with the possibility it might not happen.

They are unable to afford more rounds, and with mounting debts the pressure on the relationship begins to show. What is their solution? Steal. Now they must avoid getting caught…

‘Romantic Getaway’ is a comedy series beginning directly after Deacon and Alison have defrauded their dodgy boss, Alfie (Johnny Vegas) of £500k. The couple are sat in their car, buzzing with adrenaline.

But after the buzz wears off, they must not only contend with the gruelling process of IVF, but also have to figure out how to use the money without getting found out, a challenge that draws them deep into the criminal underworld of Reading.

The series is produced by Ranga Bee and Sky Studios. It is written and created by Romesh Ranganathan and Benjamin Green with additional writers Sarah Morgan and Elaine Gracie, directed by Shaun Wilson and produced by Caroline Norris.

The executive producers are Benjamin Green, Romesh Ranganathan and Michelle Farr-Scott for Ranga Bee and Anil Gupta and Jon Mountague for Sky Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde wins the CMA International Artist of the Year award for 2022

We're not surprised! Thoroughly well deserved.

2 days ago
Isaac Hoskins Isaac Hoskins

EF Country

Interview: Isaac Hoskins on new album ‘Bender’ & getting 2 songs featured on ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

A new album and a featured musical role in the hottest TV show around. Life is good right now for Isaac Hoskins.

2 days ago
Ellie and Johannes Ellie and Johannes

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 9 Blackpool songs and dances revealed

The remaining couples are heading to the Tower Ballroom.

2 days ago
RXTH RXTH

Music

RXTH releases new EP ‘Songs For Wanderers’ today

The five-track EP is available now.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you