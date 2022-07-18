Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Agatha Christie’s Hjerson’ on More4 in September

If you’re a Christie fan you won’t want to miss this one.

Published

Walter Presents: Agatha Christie's Hjerson
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing ‘Agatha Christie’s Hjerson’ to More4 in September it has been announced.

The series created by Lisa Farzaneh, Lisa James Larsson and Patrik Gyllström, stars Johan Rheborg, Hanna Alström and Maria Lundqvist.

Inspired by the detective character created by Agatha Christie’s fictional writer Ariadne Oliver from the ‘Poirot’ series, ‘Agatha Christie’s Hjerson’ takes a delightful meta leap into the contemporary world of Sven Hjerson. 

Sven Hjerson was once a renowned criminal profiler; his hypersensitivity to people and places has given him razor-sharp perceptiveness. Throughout his career he’s been involved in many high-profile cases, but suddenly he chose to retire from the spotlight, and no one knows why. Klara Sandberg is a reality TV producer of what some people might describe as trash. Somewhere within her, though, lurks the ambition to create meaningful editorial content. She successfully pitches the idea of a true crime show starring Hjerson, who would solve a real crime each week.

The new show may reset Sandberg’s career and life, but there’s just one snag: she has never met Hjerson. Tracking him down, they both end up on a cruise ship where a young journalist is suddenly murdered, forcing a reluctant Hjerson to work with Klara as she attempts to convince him to work on her series. Freely inspired by Christie’s books, each episode features a stand-alone case and also delves deep into the characters’ inner turmoils. 

Hanna Alström stars as Klara, who fans may recognise from the ‘Kingsman’ film series and award-winning Johan Rheborg as Hjerson who also appeared in Walter Presents: ‘Partisan’. 

Walter Presents: ‘Agatha Christie’s Hjerson’ will air over 8 weeks on More4 starting on Friday 2nd September 2022 at 9pm. Episodes will be available each week on All 4.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

3 days ago
Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Read & watch Keith Urban talk ‘Brown Eyes Baby’ with Kelleigh Bannen

Urban talks all about the writing process behind new song 'Brown Eyes Baby'

2 days ago
Ty Herndon Ty Herndon

EF Country

Ty Herndon – ‘JACOB’ review

A personal, uplifting 45 minutes of music.

4 days ago
Sam Hunt Sam Hunt

EF Country

Your top 5 Country music songs of the summer 2022

Your Top 5 Summer anthems in Country music for 2022

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you