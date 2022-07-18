Walter Presents: ‘Agatha Christie’s Hjerson’ on More4 in September

Walter Presents is bringing ‘Agatha Christie’s Hjerson’ to More4 in September it has been announced.

The series created by Lisa Farzaneh, Lisa James Larsson and Patrik Gyllström, stars Johan Rheborg, Hanna Alström and Maria Lundqvist.

Inspired by the detective character created by Agatha Christie’s fictional writer Ariadne Oliver from the ‘Poirot’ series, ‘Agatha Christie’s Hjerson’ takes a delightful meta leap into the contemporary world of Sven Hjerson.

Sven Hjerson was once a renowned criminal profiler; his hypersensitivity to people and places has given him razor-sharp perceptiveness. Throughout his career he’s been involved in many high-profile cases, but suddenly he chose to retire from the spotlight, and no one knows why. Klara Sandberg is a reality TV producer of what some people might describe as trash. Somewhere within her, though, lurks the ambition to create meaningful editorial content. She successfully pitches the idea of a true crime show starring Hjerson, who would solve a real crime each week.

The new show may reset Sandberg’s career and life, but there’s just one snag: she has never met Hjerson. Tracking him down, they both end up on a cruise ship where a young journalist is suddenly murdered, forcing a reluctant Hjerson to work with Klara as she attempts to convince him to work on her series. Freely inspired by Christie’s books, each episode features a stand-alone case and also delves deep into the characters’ inner turmoils.

Hanna Alström stars as Klara, who fans may recognise from the ‘Kingsman’ film series and award-winning Johan Rheborg as Hjerson who also appeared in Walter Presents: ‘Partisan’.

Walter Presents: ‘Agatha Christie’s Hjerson’ will air over 8 weeks on More4 starting on Friday 2nd September 2022 at 9pm. Episodes will be available each week on All 4.