Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Sins of the Fathers’ coming to All 4 this month

The Polish gangster thriller is almost here.

Published

Walter Presents: Sins of the Father
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing gangster thriller ‘Sins of the Fathers’ to All 4 from 29th July 2022.

The Polish series, created by Sebastien Paris and Eric Verat, stars Robert Wieckiewicz, Artur Zmijewski, Joanna Balasz and Eliza Rycembel.

A retired policeman and a former criminal must face their past when their daughters’ lives are suddenly put at risk in this gangster thriller based on the Warsaw Mafia.

The old Warsaw mafia was abolished by former commissioner Sikora, while ex-Mafia member Blacha has now become a successful businessman on the straight and narrow. However, unresolved events from the past unexpectedly force the two back together. Sikora’s daughter, now also a police officer, is investigating a series of violent crimes, involving Blacha who is accused of murder.

Kaska, the daughter of Blacha, has just graduated with a Master’s in law and is helping her father to find evidence to prove his innocence. The commissioner and gangster must cooperate to ensure the safety of their families and their own survival. Both will experience the most fundamental feeling of a man – fear for their own children.

The series was nominated for Best Fictional Series at the Polish Film Awards.

Walter Presents: ‘Sins of the Father’ will be available as a boxset on All 4 from 29th July 2022.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

5 hours ago
Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ album is released on vinyl with cassette on the way

Vinyl is available and cassette is on the way.

4 days ago
Ty Herndon Ty Herndon

EF Country

Ty Herndon – ‘JACOB’ review

A personal, uplifting 45 minutes of music.

1 day ago
The Deslondes The Deslondes

EF Country

The Deslondes – ‘Ways & Means’ review

First album in five years - also features collabs with Margo Price and Twain.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you