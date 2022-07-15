Adam Doleac announces a new album & drops new song ‘Girl in Love’

Adam Doleac has announced the forthcoming release of his new album, ‘Barstool Whiskey Wonderland’ for September 30th.

‘Barstool Whiskey Wonderland’ maintains the self-proclaimed romantic’s trademark love songs, while simultaneously introducing new sides to the singer. Whether you’re sitting on the barstool broken hearted, day drinking, or falling in love – the project has a song everything. The tracks are threaded together by Doleac’s powerhouse voice and pillow-soft, easy-listening sound inspired by the likes of John Mayer, Zac Brown Band and the Eagles.

Credit: Sony Music

Written by Adam Doleac, Jared Keim and Derrick Southerland, new song “Girl In Love” arrives today (July 15th) in response to fan demand on the singer’s social media platforms. Doleac performed the song for the first time live during his appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on June 29. You can listen to the song below: