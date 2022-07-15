Connect with us

Logan Crosby

EF Country

Logan Crosby releases Beautiful piano ballad ‘If Jesus Was a Cowboy’

Heartfelt piano ballad dripping the Montana soul.

Published

Logan Crosby makes his Country music debut with ‘If Jesus Was A Cowboy’ out everywhere today (July 15th). Written solely by Crosby, this song highlights his soulful Country roots in a song that pulls you in and keeps you holding on until the last note. It’s a beautiful, moving piano ballad, campfire strong and dripping in Montana soul.

Logan Crosby
Credit: Jacob Powers

Following a moment of inspiration after watching the hit western series “1883”, Crosby sat down and wrote this song in its entirety in less than 25 minutes, tapping into Logan’s heartbreak over losing his perfect girl. That gutting, hopeless feeling is something he believes Jesus would react the same way to if he were a cowboy. Crosby credits his musical influence to his time growing up at his grandmother’s Baptist church and being surrounded by Georgia’s rich history of legendary artists including Ray Charles, Otis Redding and Alan Jackson.

Produced by J Michael Harter and Ilya Toshinsky, “If Jesus Was A Cowboy” marks the first single release for Crosby who’s been performing across the southeast with the support of his growing following on TikTok.

