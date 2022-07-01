Goo Goo Dolls to release 13th studio album ‘Chaos in Bloom’ in August

Goo Goo Dolls will release their 13th studio album ‘Chaos in Bloom’ on 12th August 2022 via Warner Records.

The album is the first to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik and it features 10 brand new tracks. Described as an ‘album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that’s led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time’, the album is available to pre-order now.

“’Chaos in Bloom’ reminded us how special this whole thing is and to cherish the relationships that we have together,” says Rzeznik about the album. “Where we’ve been, and where we’re going.”

To record the album, Rzeznik and Takac retreated to Dreamland Studios just outside Woodstock, New York during the pandemic.

The band has released the first song from the record, ‘Yeah, I Like You’, which is available to download and stream now. The song critiques celebrity culture and the people who work so hard to look so disaffected while masking insecurities with false self-assuredness.

“In a world that is just drowning in social media and internet stars, many of whom are certainly talented, but many confirm that in 2022 you can be famous for doing nothing,” says Rzeznik. “Celebrity in this age has a very quick burn. It was hard not to be consumed by it during the pandemic.”

Credit: Warner Records

The track listing for ‘Chaos in Bloom’ is: