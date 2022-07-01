Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Goo Goo Dolls

Music

Goo Goo Dolls to release 13th studio album ‘Chaos in Bloom’ in August

The first single, ‘Yeah, I Like You’, is out n

Published

Goo Goo Dolls will release their 13th studio album ‘Chaos in Bloom’ on 12th August 2022 via Warner Records.

The album is the first to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik and it features 10 brand new tracks. Described as an ‘album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that’s led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time’, the album is available to pre-order now.

“’Chaos in Bloom’ reminded us how special this whole thing is and to cherish the relationships that we have together,” says Rzeznik about the album. “Where we’ve been, and where we’re going.” 

To record the album, Rzeznik and Takac retreated to Dreamland Studios just outside Woodstock, New York during the pandemic.

The band has released the first song from the record, ‘Yeah, I Like You’, which is available to download and stream now. The song critiques celebrity culture and the people who work so hard to look so disaffected while masking insecurities with false self-assuredness.

“In a world that is just drowning in social media and internet stars, many of whom are certainly talented, but many confirm that in 2022 you can be famous for doing nothing,” says Rzeznik. “Celebrity in this age has a very quick burn. It was hard not to be consumed by it during the pandemic.”

Goo Goo Dolls - Chaos in Bloom
Credit: Warner Records

The track listing for ‘Chaos in Bloom’ is:

  1. Yeah, I Like You
  2. War
  3. Save Me From Myself
  4. Let The Sun
  5. Loving Life
  6. Going Crazy
  7. Day After Day
  8. Past Mistakes
  9. You Are The Answer
  10. Superstar

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

EF Country

Eagles, BST Hyde Park, London live review

The legendary rock band celebrated their 50th anniversary in London yesterday.

4 days ago
Country Music Country Music

EF Country

Half Year Review: The best Country music albums & songs of 2022 so far

Here's our half-year report on the best of Country music in 2022 so far.

3 days ago
Bryan Adams Bryan Adams

Music

Bryan Adams Eden Sessions, Cornwall live review

The Canadian superstar put on one hell of a show.

1 day ago
Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Carrie Underwood pays a flying visit to the UK and answers fan questions

Country music superstar in a flying visit to the UK

22 hours ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you