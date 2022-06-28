Mike + The Mechanics announce 2023 UK tour dates

Mike + Mechanics will take their ‘Refueled!’ tour around the UK in April and May 2023 it has been announced.

The run will feature 34 shows starting at the Barbican in York on 12th April and including a date at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 18th May.

Mike + The Mechanics are Genesis founding member Mike Rutherford (Guitar), Andrew Roachford (lead, backing vocals and keyboards) and Canadian-born singer, Tim Howar (lead and backing vocals), who formed and toured with his band Van Tramp.

Tim shares vocal duties with Roachford and they both add a soulful dimension to the band’s already established sound.

The ‘Refueled!’ Tour in 2023, will include tracks from their critically acclaimed, most recent top-10 selling album ‘Out of the Blue’, all the hits,plus some Genesis.

Their ninth album features re-workings of some of the band’s best loved tracks, including ‘The Living Years’ and the unforgettable ‘Over My Shoulder’.

The full 2023 dates are:

April

12 – Barbican, York

13 – Globe, Stockton

15 – Music Hall, Aberdeen

16 – Concert Hall, Perth

18 – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

19 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

20 – Sage, Gateshead

22 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

23 – Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent

24 – Philharmonic Hall Liverpool

26 – Sands Centre, Carlisle

27 – City Hall, Sheffield

28 – Opera House, Buxton

30 – Derngate, Northampton

May

1 – Bridgewater, Manchester

2 – City Hall, Hull

4 – Forum, Bath

5 – Anvil, Basingstoke

7 – Pavilion, Bournemouth

8 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

10 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff

11 – Arena, Swansea

12 – Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

14 – Pavilions, Plymouth

16 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

17 – New Theatre, Oxford

18 – Royal Albert Hall, London

20 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

21 – Theatre, Milton Keynes

22 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno

24 – G Live, Guildford

25 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

26 – Hexagon, Reading

28 – Guildhall Portsmouth

Tickets are available from www.mikeandthemechanics.com or the venues direct.