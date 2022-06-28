Mike + The Mechanics announce 2023 UK tour dates

Mike + Mechanics will take their ‘Refueled!’ tour around the UK in April and May 2023 it has been announced.
The run will feature 34 shows starting at the Barbican in York on 12th April and including a date at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 18th May.
Mike + The Mechanics are Genesis founding member Mike Rutherford (Guitar), Andrew Roachford (lead, backing vocals and keyboards) and Canadian-born singer, Tim Howar (lead and backing vocals), who formed and toured with his band Van Tramp.
Tim shares vocal duties with Roachford and they both add a soulful dimension to the band’s already established sound.
The ‘Refueled!’ Tour in 2023, will include tracks from their critically acclaimed, most recent top-10 selling album ‘Out of the Blue’, all the hits,plus some Genesis.
Their ninth album features re-workings of some of the band’s best loved tracks, including ‘The Living Years’ and the unforgettable ‘Over My Shoulder’.
The full 2023 dates are:
April
12 – Barbican, York
13 – Globe, Stockton
15 – Music Hall, Aberdeen
16 – Concert Hall, Perth
18 – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
19 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
20 – Sage, Gateshead
22 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
23 – Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
24 – Philharmonic Hall Liverpool
26 – Sands Centre, Carlisle
27 – City Hall, Sheffield
28 – Opera House, Buxton
30 – Derngate, Northampton
May
1 – Bridgewater, Manchester
2 – City Hall, Hull
4 – Forum, Bath
5 – Anvil, Basingstoke
7 – Pavilion, Bournemouth
8 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
10 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff
11 – Arena, Swansea
12 – Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
14 – Pavilions, Plymouth
16 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
17 – New Theatre, Oxford
18 – Royal Albert Hall, London
20 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham
21 – Theatre, Milton Keynes
22 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno
24 – G Live, Guildford
25 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
26 – Hexagon, Reading
28 – Guildhall Portsmouth
Tickets are available from www.mikeandthemechanics.com or the venues direct.