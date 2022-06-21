Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Will Poulter in 'The Score'

Film

‘The Score’ coming to cinemas in September – watch the trailer

Watch the trailer for the upcoming musical heist drama.

Published

‘The Score’, the directorial feature debut of writer/director Malachi Smyth, is coming to UK cinemas on 9th September 2022 courtesy of Republic Film Distribution.

The film stars Johnny Flynn (‘Beast’), Will Poulter (‘Midsommar’), Naomi Ackie (‘Star Wars: The Rise of Sky Walker’) and Lydia Wilson (‘Star Trek Beyond’).

A character driven genre-bending musical heist inspired by traditional Hollywood gangster movies and the French New Wave, the film centres around two amateur criminals who are hoping their next mission ‘The Score’ will change the men’s lives for good.

Two small time crooks, Mike (Flynn) and Troy (Poulter), are on a mission – the ‘score’ – that they both expect will transform their circumstances. At a roadside café, as they wait for a hand-over, Troy falls in love with the waitress, Gloria (Ackie), and begins to question his life choices, while the threat of real danger is driving to meet them.

‘The Score’ is produced by Matthew James Wilkinson and Ben Pullen with executive producers Nick Angel and Johnny Flynn.

The film combines Smyth’s unique script with songs written and performed by Johnny Flynn alongside other cast members, (as new recordings for the film), making for a bold and refreshing watch set to intrigue arthouse film, crime thriller and Flynn fans alike.

‘The Score’ will open in UK cinemas on 9 September 2022 and the soundtrack to the will be released via EMI.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Our Top 10 most iconic moments from CMAFest 2022

It's hard to narrow down the whole festival into 10 bite size nuggets but we did it!

6 days ago
Kip Moore Kip Moore

EF Country

Kip Moore’s Top 10 Most Evocative, Literary Lyrics

A deep-dive into the most poetic lyrics ever written by Kip Moore.

3 days ago
Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge

EF Country

Brett Eldredge – ‘Songs About You’ album review

The Country star continues to explore vulnerability and honesty on his new record.

7 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix - We Own The Night Joaquin Phoenix - We Own The Night

Film

10 Must-See Joaquin Phoenix Films

We pick the actors 10 greatest performances to date.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you