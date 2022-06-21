Showcase Cinemas reveals the nation’s favourite Elvis Presley film – can you guess what it is?

A new study carried out by Showcase Cinemas has found that the UK’s favourite Elvis Presley film is his 1957 classic ‘Jailhouse Rock’.

The iconic film topped the list in a survey carried out by the cinema chain to celebrate the release of Baz Luhrman’s ‘Elvis’ this Friday (24th June).

‘Jailhouse Rock’ (11%) triumphantly took the crown as the nation’s favourite Elvis film, but tropical rom-com ‘Blue Hawaii’ (1961) came in closely behind (9%).

Meanwhile, one in ten men saw dollar signs, voting 1964’s ‘Viva Las Vegas’ their number one Elvis film (10%).

Elvis’ Top 10 films were voted as:

Jailhouse Rock (11%) Blue Hawaii (9%) Love Me Tender (8%) Viva Las Vegas (8%) G.I. Blues (8%)

The study also asked fans for their favourite character played by Elvis in one of his movies and to vote for their favourite song.

‘Jailhouse Rock’ was once again triumphant with Presley’s portrayal of troubled singer Vince Everett chosen by 1 in 5 participants. Coming in second was civil war criminal Clint Reno (‘Love Me Tender’) with 9.7%, followed by ‘Blue Hawaii’s love-struck tour guide Chad Gates (9.1%).

The Top 10 characters played by Elvis are:

Vince Everett – Jailhouse Rock (20%) Clint Reno – Love Me Tender (9.7%) Chad Gates – Blue Hawaii (9.1%) Tulsa McLean – G.I. Blues (9%) Luck Jackson – Viva Las Vegas (8%) Danny Fisher – King Creole (8%) Kid Galahad – Kid Galahad (8%) Mike Windgren – Fun in Acapulco (7%) Jimmy Tompkins – Loving You (6%) Johnny – Frankie & Johnny (6%)

In terms of Elvis’ songs, it was ‘Suspicious Minds’ that secured the top spot with 20% of the vote. ‘Always On My Mind’ came in second place (18%) with ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ landing in third (15%).

The Top 10 Elvis songs are:

Suspicious Minds (20%) Always On My Mind (18%) Can’t Help Falling In Love (15%) Love Me Tender (12%) Are You Lonesome Tonight? (10%) Jailhouse Rock (9%) A Little Less Conversation (9%) Hound Dog (8%) Unchained Melody (8%) Viva Las Vegas (7%)

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “Elvis is by far one of the greatest musical icons of the 20th Century, and his legacy has continued to this day. With so many fantastic songs, memorable outfits and his signature pompadour, we cannot wait for our guests to enjoy ELVIS on the big screen.

“Elvis has won so many hearts with his acting career, so it seems fitting that the tragic and romantic Jailhouse Rock was named the UK’s favourite Elvis movie.

“With Baz Lurhmann at the helm, ELVIS is sure to be a cinematic masterpiece, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests to enjoy the film at Showcase Cinemas this June.”

‘Elvis’ is a brand-new biopic chronicling the life and career of world famous singer and actor Elvis Presley. Elvis may have left the building, but fans won’t be able to leave their seats when the film releases on 24th June 2022.

In the upcoming film, Elvis is portrayed on the big screen by Austin Butler, with Tom Hanks as Elvis’s real life manager Tom Parker, and Olivia DeLonge as Elvis’s wife Priscilla.

