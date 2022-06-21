‘Emily’ coming to cinemas in October

Frances O’Connor’s directorial debut ‘Emily’ is heading to cinemas on 14th October 2022 via Warner Bros. Pictures.

The film stars Emma Mackey, Alexandra Dowling, Amelia Gething, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Adrian Dunbar and Gemma Jones.

‘Emily’ tells the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë. The film stars Emma Mackey (‘Sex Education’) as Emily, a rebel and misfit, as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights.

‘Emily’ explores the relationships that inspired her – her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte (Alexandra Dowling – ‘The Musketeers’) and Anne (Amelia Gething – ‘The Spanish Princess’); her first aching, forbidden love for Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen – ‘The Lost Daughter’) and her care for her maverick brother (Fionn Whitehead – ‘The Duke’) whom she idolises.

Frances O’Connor directs from her own original screenplay.

The film also stars Adrian Dunbar (‘Line of Duty’) and Gemma Jones (‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’, ‘Gentleman Jack’).